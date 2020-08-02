Watch: Lancashire given 5 penalty runs after batsman hit by ‘dangerous’ throw

Danny Lamb walks off after being hit by a throw by bowler Dieter Klein in a County Championship match on Sunday (Screenshot) Danny Lamb walks off after being hit by a throw by bowler Dieter Klein in a County Championship match on Sunday (Screenshot)

In a unique incident, Lancashire were awarded five penalty runs after Leicestershire bowler Dieter Klein hit the batsman with a throw in a County Championship match in England on Sunday.

The runs were awarded by the on-field umpires following Law 42, which was brought in during 2017 to deal with poor player conduct. The specific clause broken was 42.3.1, which concerns “throwing the ball at a player… in an inappropriate or dangerous manner”. This is deemed a Level 2 offence, resulting in a five-run penalty.

🤷‍♂️ A five-run penalty is handed to Leicestershire for this incident with Dieter Klein Match Centre ➡ https://t.co/pd9c61XXvR pic.twitter.com/WJT2SRCnFW — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 2, 2020

The first round of matches in the County Championship kicked off on Saturday. Lancashire, after winning the toss and opting to bat, ended Day 1 on 265/6, but drama unfolded on the morning of Day 2.

Lancashire’s Danny Lamb drove a full ball straight back at bowler Dieter Klein, who picked the ball and threw it back at the batsman. Upon impact, Lamb dropped his bat and hopped towards square leg.

The fielding team and the umpires were seen walking towards Lamb to check on him. The umpires convened after this and decided to slap the bowling team, Leicestershire, with a five-run penalty, due to Klein’s action.

