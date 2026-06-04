What is this stupid game?: Modi on IND players’ reactions to inaugural T20 WC

Modi also said that the format was met with skepticism with a lot of players calling it a "stupid game" and citing fatigue after a long tour and a desire to spend time with their families. (File)

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairperson Lalit Modi said that he had personally approached the Indian cricketers in the dressing room during their 2007 England tour, urging them to participate in the inaugural T20 World Cup. India’s tour of England took place from July 19 to September 8, 2007, comprising a three-match Test series and a seven-match ODI series, just days before the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 got underway on September 11.

While senior stars such as Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were part of the squad for the England tour, the team selected for the T20 World Cup featured a younger core, with several experienced players absent. Led by MS Dhoni, India’s squad included players such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, RP Singh, Irfan Pathan and others. The team ended up winning the whole thing and a year later, the IPL was born and ushered in the boom of T20 cricket.