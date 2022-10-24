scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Lalit Modi gets his 5th Ferrari – F90 Spider – as Diwali gift from his children

IPL founder says sharp at midnight, his son and daughters surprised him with the Diwali present.

Former IPL founder Lalit Modi shared his fifth Ferrari on Twitter.

IPL founder Lalit Modi is over the moon after his children gifted him with his fifth Ferrari – F90 Spider – as Diwali gift.

Modi was suspended from BCCI in 2010, now lives in London, the United Kingdom, and showered praise on his kids in a Twitter thread.

“First let me wish u all a very happy Diwali. At sharp midnight my Son and daughters surprised me by getting me out of bed. To show me there gift. #ferrarisf90spider – I was I shock. Always wanted one. But never had the heart to but yet another #ferrari. In my favorite #colour yellow,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s an #electric – #hybrid model – and yet it’s fastest road car today 0-100 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds. Guess will need to leave the house to drive this beast. Keep u posted. My collection is growing. For some it’s watches, others, paintings – me just #Ferraris.

“Collection grown to 5 now. With another about to arrive early next year. Now can’t sleep 😘😍😘😍🤣🎉🤗 Thank you @aliyamodi @karimaburman and my soulmate @ruchirmodi you all are the best #kids and parent would like. Never heard you scream, shout, or ask for anything.”

Modi was in the news recently when he announced on Twitter about a “new beginning” with Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen. The post also had a suggestive ‘better half’ hashtag. Within minutes he would add a twist to his viral tweet. “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day,” was to be a quick rejoinder. With Modi there is never ever a dull moment.

Lalit Modi was accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities in association with the two rigging bids over the two new franchises, Pune and Kochi.

BCCI launched an investigation against him, and banned him for life in 2013 after a committee found him guilty of these charges.

A special court in Mumbai had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi in 2015 for his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 12:17:53 pm
