Lalit Modi’s 6 reasons why The Hundred will never match IPL ‘in this lifetime’

Lalit Modi, the brains behind the Indian Premier League, has dismissed former England star Kevin Pietersen’s claim that in three years The Hundred will become the “UK’s version of the IPL”. Pietersen had written on X that The Hundred “won’t die in 3 years’ time, it’ll become a T20 competition within three years”.

“Not in this lifetime will ANY T20 tournament will be like the IPL my friend,” Modi replied before listing out the six reasons why The Hundred cannot be the IPL.

Modi said that the UK doesn’t consider cricket as a “premier sport”.

“It’s football followed by rugby followed by racing followed by tennis followed by darts,” Modi said before listing out the other reasons.