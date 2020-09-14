Nepal cricketer Lalit Bhandari stable after motorcycle accident

Lalit Bhandari is a left-arm seamer by trade. (Source: Nepal Cricket)

Nepal international men’s cricketer Lalit Bhandari, who was injured in a motorcycle accident near his hometown Kanchanpur on Sunday, is currently in a stable condition and recuperating in a hospital.

The 24-year-old was hit by a truck while he was travelling with one of his relatives from Mahendranagar to Dhangadhi. The incident happened on the East-West highway near Jhalari market on Sunday evening.

According to the Cricket Association of Nepal, after initially undergoing treatment at Nisarg Hospital in Dhangadhi, Bhandari was transported to Kohalpur Medical College in Banke for further treatment.

“Lalit Bhandari is in Kohalpur Medical hospital and in stable condition now. He has to undergo operation on both his hands and leg and as per doctors he is out of danger now,” former Nepal captain Paras Khadka tweeted.

The left-arm seamer made his ODI debut back in August 2018 against the Netherlands where he claimed two wickets. Bhandari also featured for his country against the MCC in the same year at Lord’s.

