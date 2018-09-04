Lalchand Rajput’s son to join Mizoram as ‘outstation player’

Lalchand Rajput’s son Akhil is all set to play for debutants Mizoram as an outstation player in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. Lalchand Rajput’s son Akhil is all set to play for debutants Mizoram as an outstation player in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Zimbabwe head-coach Lalchand Rajput’s son Akhil is all set to play for debutants Mizoram as an outstation player in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. Mizoram have also roped in Punjab’s 29-year-old all-rounder Taruwar Kohli, a member of Virat Kohli-led 2008 U-19 World Cup winning team and Karantaka’s 27-year-old leg-spinner Sinan Abdul Khader.

Confirming the development, Cricket Association of Mizoram secretary Mamon Majumdar told PTI, “We have roped in three outstation players. There’s a lot of excitement in the state to play under the BCCI’s aegis.”

“Former Karnataka coach P V Shashikant will take charge of Mizoram side after Ashok Malhotra withdrew citing personal reasons,” Majumdar said.

Mizoram are part of the nine new teams for the upcoming season as they will start their campaign from the Plate Group. “We have been knocking the door for 26 years. We have got a platform now. Most of our talents have faded away, but I’m expecting a good show. We have a lot of talents. The target is to finish top-four from the group,” he added.

Akhil, 25, is a left-handed top-order batsman and a off-spinner, who has earlier played in local tournaments in Mumbai.

Akhil has played for the R A Poddar College here. Senior Rajput is a former India opener and was also the team manager when India lifted the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa in 2007 and the CAB series in Australia. He has also coached Afghanistan in the past.

