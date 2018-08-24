Lalchand Rajput confirmed as head coach of Zimbabwe cricket team

In the last domestic season, Lalchand Rajput had coached Assam. (Source: File Photo) In the last domestic season, Lalchand Rajput had coached Assam. (Source: File Photo)

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the head coach of Zimbabwe national cricket team. His position was confirmed after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) made the announcement on their official Twitter handle. “@ZimCricketv is thrilled to announce Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the substantive head coach of our mens national team,” Zimbabwe Cricket wrote.

Rajput,56, has a wealth of experience under his belt and was earlier appointed as the interim head coach of Zimbabwe in May. He has been the manager of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Under Rajput Afghanistan secured Full Membership at the ICC and won six limited-overs series. In the last domestic season, he had coached Assam.

Expressing happiness over the development, Rajput spoke to PTI from Zimbabwe and said, “I am happy and excited over the appointment and look forward to the challenges ahead. I am thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for recognising my coaching abilities and giving me a three-year term, but renewable yearly.”

It is likely he will remain in charge for the 2020 World T20 and beyond. “We are targeting qualification for the next T20 and 50-over World Cup tournaments and we believe Lalchand has the pedigree and experience to build a young side and help us achieve our goals,” Cricinfo quoted, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani as saying.

