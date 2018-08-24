Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Lalchand Rajput confirmed as head coach of Zimbabwe cricket team

Lalchand Rajput had also mentored a team in the Mumbai Premier League and has held administrative positions in the Mumbai Cricket Association.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 24, 2018 7:17:09 pm
Lalchand Rajput, Lalchand Rajput news, Lalchand Rajput updates, Lalchand Rajput coach, Zimbabwe, sports news, cricket, Indian Express In the last domestic season, Lalchand Rajput had coached Assam. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the head coach of Zimbabwe national cricket team. His position was confirmed after  Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) made the announcement on their official Twitter handle. “@ZimCricketv is thrilled to announce Lalchand Rajput has been appointed as the substantive head coach of our mens national team,”  Zimbabwe Cricket wrote.

Rajput,56, has a wealth of experience under his belt and was earlier appointed as the interim head coach of Zimbabwe in May. He has been the manager of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Under Rajput Afghanistan secured Full Membership at the ICC and won six limited-overs series. In the last domestic season, he had coached Assam.

Expressing happiness over the development, Rajput spoke to PTI from Zimbabwe and said, “I am happy and excited over the appointment and look forward to the challenges ahead. I am thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for recognising my coaching abilities and giving me a three-year term, but renewable yearly.”

It is likely he will remain in charge for the 2020 World T20 and beyond. “We are targeting qualification for the next T20 and 50-over World Cup tournaments and we believe Lalchand has the pedigree and experience to build a young side and help us achieve our goals,” Cricinfo quoted, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani as saying.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 