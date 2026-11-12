Lakshya Raichandani leads by example as Pakistan await India in Asia Cup final

On the very ground where Pakistan had skittled them for 208 only four days earlier, India’s Under-19 side corrected their course, recalibrated their range and produced a batting masterclass in the second semi-final of the Asia Cup. Chasing 228 on a surface that usually rewards bowlers, against an Afghanistan attack that had bowled out every opponent in the group stage, India crossed the line barely breaking sweat, securing an eight-wicket triumph with 79 deliveries to spare.

Aaryavir Sehwag, as in nearly every game, gave a good account of himself with a 57-ball 51. The larger story, though, was not that Sehwag junior’s strokes echoed his father’s, but how captain Lakshya Raichandani justified the faith placed in him in a side that is brimming with promise and potential. Leading by example, he made 93 off 90 balls, with his opening stand of 117 with Aaryavir making light work of a target that was not as feeble as it eventually turned out to be.

Caution ruled the first four overs. In the fifth, it was thrown to the wind. Raichandani struck two successive boundaries off Noor Ali Niazi, who had been all but unplayable across his last five fixtures, taking 19 wickets. First came a lofted square drive over point, then a cut threaded between point and gully with surgical precision, a stroke that would have made the non-striker’s father proud.

Lakshya Raichandani doesn’t miss out when it’s right in the slot. ⚡ Watch #AFGvIND in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/0OTO05X3c9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 12, 2026

Niazi plotted his comeback in the next over and was met with an even harsher reply from the 18-year-old Uttarakhand batter — an off-drive past a diving mid-off, a pull beyond the reach of fine leg, a back-foot punch between point and cover, and a square drive along the ground past point yielded fourteen runs in four deliveries, as in only seven overs, India had reached collective half-century.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sehwag, meanwhile, spent the first nine overs in the unfamiliar role of spectator, his score reading 12 off 28 at the point. In the last over of the powerplay, though, he shook off his self-imposed shackles with a pair of boundaries off Bilal Salimankhil. Raichandani reached his half-century in the 14th over, off 39 balls, and as if in belated celebration, Sehwag lifted off-spinner Sohail Khan for a clean six seven deliveries later. India breached three figures in that same over, and all that followed was a footnote, the writing already on the wall.

A couple of incidents deserve recording. In the 17th over, Niazi staged a minuscule redemption. Sehwag hit a six off the fifth ball with minimal footwork, and while the lack of mobility made his shot look effortless and elegant on that occasion, it also resulted in his dismissal in the very next delivery.

The second-wicket partnership yielded 77, and its end was perhaps the only moment of the afternoon Raichandani would have rued, with only himself to blame. Seven short of a hundred, he tried to clear mid-off against Sohail and found fielder Mohammad Ali flying to hold the catch. Float like a butterfly, his namesake once said, and on that occasion, Ali did.

Also Read | Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 off 168 puts India in U19 Asia Cup semifinal

Earlier, seamer Ishan Sood, India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, took three wickets and Aryan Savsani two, restricting Afghanistan to 227/8. The total does little justice to the Afghan top order, who had reached 140/3 after 35 overs. But with the run-rate at four an over and seven wickets in hand, Sohail’s side chose to flirt with risk in the last fifteen. It came at a steep cost, as Afghanistan lost three wickets in seven deliveries — two to ill-judged attempts to clear the fence and the third to a Savsani arm ball.

Story continues below this ad

The Afghan captain had trudged against the odds to build a total that seemed respectable, until Raichandani arrived.

To end a five-year wait for the crown, India must now beat defending champions Pakistan in the final — the only unbeaten side in the competition and the only one to have beaten India in this edition.

Brief scores: Afghanistan Under-19 227/8 in 50 overs (Shah Faisal Rahimi 51; Ishan Sood 3/41) lost to India Under-19 230/2 in 36.5 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 93; Aaryavir Sehwag 51) by 8 wickets.