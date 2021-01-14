Lahore court orders police to register FIR against Babar Azam on sexual exploitation complaint

The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam on Thursday found himself in a difficult situation after an additional sessions court in Lahore ordered the police to register an FIR and file a case against him on a sexual exploitation complaint.

The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

The additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, after hearing arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register the FIR against Babar.

The judge remarked that the allegations were disturbing and serious to warrant a full investigation.

Hamiza later confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at the Naseerabad police station.