‘Lacks common sense’: India spin legend slams team management for Kuldeep snub

Kuldeep Yadav played the first two T20Is before being dropped from the subsequent matches against the West Indies. (CREIMAS)

India spin legend R Ashwin slammed the team management for lacking faith in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav on flat wickets in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.

In what has turned out to be a high-scoring series, Kuldeep featured in the first two matches in Lucknow and Ranchi before being dropped for the subsequent matches in Indore and Hyderabad on Wednesday. Kuldeep yielded figures of two for 33 in the first game before conceding 53 runs in the second match that India lost before being dropped from the XI.

In the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, India once again failed to contain the runs, conceding West Indies 247 in 20 overs during an eventual 24-run defeat. Ashwin said he couldn’t decipher why the management had lost faith in the wrist-spinner who has challenged the visiting batters.