‘Lacks common sense’: India spin legend slams team management for Kuldeep snub

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India spin legend R Ashwin slammed the team management for lacking faith in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav on flat wickets in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies.
In what has turned out to be a high-scoring series, Kuldeep featured in the first two matches in Lucknow and Ranchi before being dropped for the subsequent matches in Indore and Hyderabad on Wednesday. Kuldeep yielded figures of two for 33 in the first game before conceding 53 runs in the second match that India lost before being dropped from the XI.
In the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, India once again failed to contain the runs, conceding West Indies 247 in 20 overs during an eventual 24-run defeat. Ashwin said he couldn’t decipher why the management had lost faith in the wrist-spinner who has challenged the visiting batters.
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“It is very surprising because, on a ground where you expect to get some bounce, I know it has not always been a happy hunting ground for spinners, but the West Indies batters are struggling to pick his googly and leg-spin. So, if you are leaving Kuldeep out against them, it lacks a bit of common sense. It is very surprising because I think his presence could have made a difference of 15-20 runs,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“I was surprised. Kuldeep was not picked in Indore, and I would still endorse that decision because I can understand that the ground is small. But you are almost making an issue out of it by suggesting that India’s loss in Ranchi was because of Kuldeep. That, in itself, is wrong,” he added.
Kuldeep had emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers during the ODI series earlier this month, snapping up seven wickets in three games. India and West Indies are locked in 2-2 as they move into the final T20I in Bengaluru.
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