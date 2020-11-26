Lack of clarity on status of Rohit Sharma’s injury: India captain Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma is still in India. (File Photo)

There has been a lack of clarity on the status of Rohit Sharma’s injury, said India captain Virat Kohli on the eve of the first T20I against Australia.

Rohit’s injury has been a topic of national debate. But Kohli made it clear that the Mumbai batsman’s injury management has been a bit ‘confusing’.

Rohit, who is still in India, nursing his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy NCA), was initially not named in any of the three squads for the tour due to the same injury. However, he was later included in the Test squad after he returned to action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. But he was unable to fly with the Indian team, since he was three weeks away from full match fitness. But a 14-day quarantine (without training) would rule him out of the Test series.

“It’s been very confusing and there’s been a lot of uncertainty and lack of clarity around the situation [Rohit Sharma’s injury],” said Virat Kohli during the virtual press conference.

Responding to the media queries Kohli also said that Rohit was said to be unavailable before the selection committee meeting earlier this month.

“Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable,” the Indian skipper said

“After that he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity,” Kohli said.

“We have been playing the waiting game,” he remarked.

