Lack of clarity on Rohit Sharma injury… playing the waiting game: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli didn’t hide his disapproval at the Rohit Sharma’s injury saga, saying that “confusion and lack of clarity” has led to the Indian team playing a “waiting game” on his availability for the series in Australia.

Kohli was forthright in stating that Rohit and Ishant Sharma should have travelled with the Indian team to Australia after IPL, like Wriddhiman Saha did and continued their rehab with the team. Currently, Rohit is nursing a hamstring injury and Ishant Sharma has an abdominal tear. They are completing their rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Even if they fly to Australia eventually they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Despite his hamstring injury during the IPL, the selectors retained Saha in the Test squad after they received the nod from the BCCI medical team. There was no such clarity in case of Rohit though.

“Before the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail stating that he is unavailable and that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable,” Kohli added,

“After that he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game,” Kohli said in a virtual press conference on the eve of Team India’s 3-match ODI series opener against Australia in Sydney.

Kohli compared the Rohit scenario with Saha. “Saha had an injury during IPL and has been doing his rehab with the team. We are aware of his progress and he is on the right path to make sure he is fit and available in time to play the Test series; same would have been the case with Rohit and Ishant. It would have given them a chance to get themselves fit and be available before the start of the Test series,” Kohli said.

🗣️ "It's a great opportunity for the youngsters to understand how they can take their game to the next level." Virat Kohli believes the #AUSvIND series is a platform for young members in his squad to make a mark! Which young 🇮🇳 player are you most keen on watching? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/nNeVTPbMNh — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2020

Rohit had picked up an injury on October 18. Consequently, Rohit was not selected for any of the squads for the Australia tour. Curiously, after BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly had cautioned Rohit against focusing on the short term at the expense of his career, he walked out for toss in a seemingly inconsequential league encounter.

As things stand, the NCA has informed the team management in Australia that Rohit’s condition would be assessed on December 11. Kohli is clearly not impressed. “And after that the only other information officially we have received on mail is that he is in the NCA and he’s been assessed and he’ll be further assessed on December 11. So from the time that the selection meeting happened to the IPL finishing now, when this email came about his assessment at the NCA, there has been no information,” he explained.

