A dedicated cricket field, the first of its kind, is to set to rise in California, USA, as the Knight Riders Group that own KKR in India, announced its official home field for 2026. The Knight Riders Cricket Field, located at Fairplex in Pomona, California, will tap into the local fan base of Southern California.

Home to the Los Angeles Knight Riders, the venue is expected to be in the reckoning to host the T20 medal events of the 2028 Olympics. “This new field will provide fans with the opportunity to experience live professional cricket of the highest quality, featuring some of the world’s most exciting players, in a world-class cricket infrastructure.,” a release said.

Speaking about this development, Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Knight Riders Sports, said, “Over the years, the Knight Riders have grown into a truly global family, and every new milestone is special for us. Seeing the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have a home of their own with the Knight Riders Cricket is incredibly exciting. The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and we hope this field becomes a place where people come together to celebrate the game and support the team. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles.”

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports said of the eponymous stadium, “Los Angeles is one of the world’s most dynamic sports markets and an important home for the Knight Riders brand. Establishing the Knight Riders Cricket Field in partnership with Fairplex, is a major milestone for our franchise, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Fairplex to further establish Cricket in the USA and building the sport ”

Fairplex is a 487 care entertainment hub and convention centre complex, which is due to host the LA County Fair in May. It also houses the Waly Parks Motorsports Museum.

Some of the best doodles are seen at the Pet Fair and it also is the centre of the Oktoberfest. This year’s pet fair will have aquariums, reptiles, bird and succulent shows. A historical European martial arts tournament, the SoCal Swordfight is currently underway in the large campus, and crowds get off at LaVerne metro station to head there.

Walter M. Marquez, president, and CEO of Fairplex, said this is a major milestone for the organisation. “As the home of the LA County Fair, one of the largest fairs in the country, we are excited to partner with Knight Riders to present cricket, one of the world’s largest sports, on our campus. Fairplex continues to seek new experiences that are unique to Southern California and the Knight Riders will create the field where community will come together and celebrate.”

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Knight Riders own four teams across the world – KKR, Trinbago in CPL, Abu Dhabi KR in ILT20 and LAKR in Major League Cricket.