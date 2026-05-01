‘Does not make for a pretty sight’: Priyank Panchal on Kyle Jamieson’s send-off of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Kyle Jamieson of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on May 1, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former Gujarat captain and batter Priyank Panchal said that Delhi Capitals’ Kyle Jamieson’s send off of prodigal Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make for a ‘pretty sight’, adding that it goes on to show how much of an impact the 15-year-old had made amongst his opponents.

“31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already,” Panchal posted on his X account.

Sooryavanshi who has taken the league by storm since his debut last year, couldn’t fire in the DC match when he was cleaned up by a snorter by Jamieson for just 4 in the second over. After the dismissal, Jamieson celebrated by clapping and looking straight at Sooryavanshi giving him a sendoff.