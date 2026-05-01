‘Does not make for a pretty sight’: Priyank Panchal on Kyle Jamieson’s send-off of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Former Gujarat captain and batter Priyank Panchal said that Delhi Capitals’ Kyle Jamieson’s send off of prodigal Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not make for a ‘pretty sight’, adding that it goes on to show how much of an impact the 15-year-old had made amongst his opponents.
“31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already,” Panchal posted on his X account.
Sooryavanshi who has taken the league by storm since his debut last year, couldn’t fire in the DC match when he was cleaned up by a snorter by Jamieson for just 4 in the second over. After the dismissal, Jamieson celebrated by clapping and looking straight at Sooryavanshi giving him a sendoff.
31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already. #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/AebBBwZEH6
— Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) May 1, 2026
The left-hander Sooryavanshi has become one of the most talked-about cricketers in the league for his ability to play some of the best bowlers with little or no fear and has already scored 404 runs in 10 matches this season.
Sooryavanshi has also emerged as the six-hitting freak thus far, smoking a staggering 37 sixes in only nine innings, putting him already close to the Indian record in an edition. Sooryavanshi also tops the run-getters list with 400 runs and also broke the Indian record held by Murali Vijay for most sixes in an innings, having smashed 12 of them during his 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
As he belted his second IPL century in 36 balls against the Hyderabad in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi also became the fastest batter in the world to reach 1000 T20 runs in only 473 deliveries.
Earlier on Friday, Parag opted to bat against Delhi Capitals after winning the toss in the IPL. Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is set for his first match of the season for DC after recovering from a shoulder injury. For the home side RR, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a comeback in place of Yash Raj Punja.
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