Kyle Jamieson returns to New Zealand Test squad after a year following injury

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been recalled into the Test squad after a one year hiatus following an injury against England for the two-match series at home.

The 28-year-old had sustained a back injury in June last year while playing against England away from home.

“Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand,” said the Kiwis coach Gary Stead

“Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he’s been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return,” he added.

On Jamieson’s progress Stead added, “He’s reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long-form cricket as part of the New Zealand XI Squad to face England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park.”

Having made his debut against India during the two-match Test series in February 2020, Jamieson has picked up 72 wickets in 16 Test matches, averaging 19.4.

Apart from Jamieson, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi retained his spot in the squad after an impressive outing in Pakistan with the ball. The 30-year-old was the leading wicket-taker of the series with 13 scalps.

“Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He’s worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international Test stage.” Stead said.

The first Test, a day night affair, will be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from February 16-20.

Squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young