Kyle Jamieson issued warning for aggressive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off, handed one demerit point

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during Indian Premier League Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.

Jamieson was penalised for showing excessive aggression as he gave a fiery send-off to RR opener and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him for a 2-ball 4.

“Kyle Jamieson has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur,” an IPL statement confirmed the development.