Kyle Jamieson issued warning for aggressive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off, handed one demerit point

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Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during Indian Premier League Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday.
Jamieson was penalised for showing excessive aggression as he gave a fiery send-off to RR opener and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him for a 2-ball 4.
“Kyle Jamieson has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur,” an IPL statement confirmed the development.
The Kiwi pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.’ The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.
The pacer accepted the charge and the punishment imposed by the match officials. “Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth,” read the statement.
Earlier, Former Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal had said Jamieson’s send-off given to Sooryavanshi did not make for a ‘pretty sight’, adding that it goes on to show how much of an impact the 15-year-old had made amongst his opponents.
“31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already,” Panchal posted on his X account.
Sooryavanshi, who has taken the league by storm since his debut last year, couldn’t fire in the DC match when he was cleaned up by a snorter by Jamieson for just 4 in the second over. After the dismissal, Jamieson celebrated by clapping and looking straight at Sooryavanshi, giving him a sendoff.
DC eventually defeated RR by seven wickets to register their fourth win of the season.
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