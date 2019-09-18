Watch: Kyle Abbott claims best first-class figures in 63 years

Former South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott took 17 wickets for 86 runs for Hampshire in the County Championship Division 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton over Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is the best bowling figures in a first class match since Jim Laker’s 19/90 in 1956.

In the first innings, Abbott rushed through Somerset’s batting lineup, including Indian batsman Murali Vijay, to register the best bowling figures for Hampshire in first-class cricket since 1996 (Cardigan Connor’s 9 for 38). Hampshire were bundled out for 196 in the first innings. Fidel Edwards was the only other bowler to take a wicket for Hampshire.

His bowling brilliance helped Hampshire take a 54-run lead. Abbott contributed with the bat as well sharing a crucial 119-run partnership for the ninth wicket with skipper James Vince. The former Proteas bowler scored 25 whereas Vince scored 142 as Hampshire suffered a batting collapse.

🖐️ Five wickets

Abbott was the first one to strike in the second innings as well. He got eight wickets for 46 runs in the second innings wrapping up Somerset’s innings for 144 helping his side win the match by 136 runs in a low-scoring affair.

‘I didn’t expect that when I woke up this morning. It was nice to get a couple early and then got on a little bit of a roll and it’s got us into a nice position,’ said Abbott after the day’s play on Tuesday.

‘As soon as I came back I heard all the stats. It is all nice to have. There was an opportunity to put them under pressure and we did – they have a Championship on the line,’ he added.