‘Kya Hua’: Enraged Afridi lashes out at Afghan pacer Naveen for ugly spat with Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan cricketer and swashbuckling hitter Shahid Afridi was seen lashing out at Afghanistan youngster Naveen-ul-Haq while playing in a Lanka Premier League match on Monday. Naveen and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir were seen exchanging heated words following Galle Gladiators’ 25-run loss to Kandy Tuskers in the sixth match of the inaugural season.

The 21-year-old Afghan pacer and Amir were constantly looking at each other with rage which resulted in an ugly verbal spat between the two. Former Indian pacer Munaf Patel and others on the field tried to stop Naveen from indulging in the incident but the aggressive Afghan went on. With players and umpires’ intervention, both were separated but the real scene came to light when 40-year-old Afridi’s expressions changed from smiling to enraged when Naveen came in front of him. ‘Kya Hua,’ Afridi asked when was shaking hands with the Afghan team.

Things getting heated at the end of the Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League match between Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan’s 21 year-old Naveen-ul-Haq. “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born” #LPL2020 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/eDfg1ecSi2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Kandy Tusker had put 196 runs on board with the help of Brendan Taylor. In reply, Gladiators fell short of 25 runs despite Danushka Gunathilaka’s knock of 82 off 53 balls.

Interestingly, Munaf Patel returned to competitive action with debut for Kandy Tuskers on Monday and picked up the wicket of Galle Gladiators’opener Hazratullah Zazai in his first over. It was his first wicket in T20 cricket since Indian Premier League 2017.

