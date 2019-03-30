KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians, Delhi at home to KKRhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/kxip-vs-mi-dc-vs-kkr-buildup-live-updates-5649804/
KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians, Delhi at home to KKR
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab play their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians. Later, Delhi are at home to KKR.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: In the second double header matchday in the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Mohali and Delhi Capitals are at home to face Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR currently occupy top spot in the standings with DC third, KXIP fifth and MI sixth. All teams have played two matches each and all three, bar KKR, have won one, lost one.
KXIP vs MI will be the first match of the day with R Ashwin-captained Punjab playing their first home game of the season. They’ve been embroiled in controversy in both their opening matches and would hope for a ‘cleaner’ outcome this time around.
In the evening fixture, Kolkata would look to get their away journey on a positive note after winning two in two at home. Fixture tonight against Delhi is their first of four straight away matches before they head home.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Updates, KXIP vs MI and DC vs KKR Build up:
IPL 2019 Live
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League. Today's double header sees Kings XI Punjab playing their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians.
In the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first away game of the season at Feroz Shah Kotla against Delhi Capitals.
SQUADS:
Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
IPL 2019 Live
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League. Today's double header sees Kings XI Punjab playing their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians.
In the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first away game of the season at Feroz Shah Kotla against Delhi Capitals.