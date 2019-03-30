Toggle Menu
KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians, Delhi at home to KKRhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/kxip-vs-mi-dc-vs-kkr-buildup-live-updates-5649804/

KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians, Delhi at home to KKR

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab play their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians. Later, Delhi are at home to KKR.

IPL 2019 Live Updates
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI and DC vs MI LIVE: Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, DC vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: In the second double header matchday in the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in Mohali and Delhi Capitals are at home to face Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR currently occupy top spot in the standings with DC third, KXIP fifth and MI sixth. All teams have played two matches each and all three, bar KKR, have won one, lost one.

KXIP vs MI will be the first match of the day with R Ashwin-captained Punjab playing their first home game of the season. They’ve been embroiled in controversy in both their opening matches and would hope for a ‘cleaner’ outcome this time around.

In the evening fixture, Kolkata would look to get their away journey on a positive note after winning two in two at home. Fixture tonight against Delhi is their first of four straight away matches before they head home.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 Live Updates, KXIP vs MI and DC vs KKR Build up:

IPL 2019 Live

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Indian Premier League. Today's double header sees Kings XI Punjab playing their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians.

In the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first away game of the season at Feroz Shah Kotla against Delhi Capitals. 

SQUADS:

Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph

Delhi Capitals (From): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro

Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia claim narrow win over Pakistan despite Abid Ali's debut ton
2 Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav best placed Indians in Women's T20 rankings
3 SRH vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals start time, venue, TV channels