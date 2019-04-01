KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals look to go top

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Capitals in their second home match of the Indian Premier League season.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals come into Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2019 season on the back of wins at home. KXIP beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets and DC triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Both teams have won two and lost one from three games and a win tonight could propel them to top of the IPL points table.

In their previous outing, KL Rahul found form to score 71 from 57 balls to steer KXIP to 177 run target. In the capital, however, things went past midnight with DC beating KKR in the Super Over – the first of the season.

On Sunday, in the double header, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another miserable defeat - at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Later in the night, Chennai Super Kings eked out a narrow win over Rajasthan Royals

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League where the action has moved to Match 13 which will see Kings XI Punjab at home to Delhi Capitals. Both teams have won two wins from three matches coming into it

Kings XI Punjab (From): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals (From): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

