KXIP appoint Anil Kumble as head coach ahead of IPL 2020

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble has been appointed as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab’s head coach for the upcoming season. Kumble replaces New Zealand’s Mike Hesson as KXIP’s head coach.

The former Indian coach is KXIP’s fifth coach in five seasons. The former India coach has been put in charge of KXIP’s all-related affairs as per franchise co-owner Mohit Burman.

This will be Kumble’s third stint with an IPL franchise. He mentored Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after retiring from all forms of cricket. He also mentored the most-successful IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians in 2013.

KXIP finished sixth on the points table with six wins from 14 games. KXIP also let go of former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the next season. The franchise is yet to win their maiden IPL title.

Kumble is also expected to be in charge of choosing the new captain for the franchise in Ashwin’s absence.

Recently, the 48-year-old was among one of the members of the inaugural Euro T20 Slam advisory committee. However, the league was cancelled due to financial constraints.