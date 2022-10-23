Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 68 takes Sri Lanka home against Ireland

Kusal Mendis’ 43-ball 68 led Sri Lanka to a clinical 9-wicket win in their opening match of the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Ireland on Sunday. The Lankans, ridden with injuries and coming into the next stage after a shock defeat to Namibia, showed the kind of form that helped them pip India and Pakistan to the Asia Cup title last month with the ball and the bat.

Put into chase 133 after an excellent bowling performance, Mendis put in a third consecutive match-winning innings after his heroics against the UAE and Netherlands, keeping his aggressive mindset up and going for the Irish bowling attack from the very first over. The Lankans were 50 for no loss in the powerplay also thanks to Dhananjay de Silva’s 31 of 25, and Mendis rounded out the chase alongside Charith Asalanka’s 31 of 22 balls.

There were questions over Mendis’ ability to lead the batting lineup of Sri Lanka with all the injuries, but he has been central to the Lankans’ resurgence in the World Cup following the shock loss to Namibia. So measured has his approach been that he has hardly looked out of place every time he takes a risk – even when he chooses not to, itself a big risk in T20 cricket.

His mix between pragmatism and aggression was perfect for a low run chase like the one at Hobart on Sunday – marked by the two sixes he smashed on the leg side in the 15th over. Over the last three innings, he has proved that not only does he have Sri Lanka’s batting on his shoulders, but he is also one of the premier batsmen at the World Cup this year.

SL ruthless with the ball

Mendis, de Silva, and Asalanka may have put on a ruthless run chase, but Sri Lanka’s victory was based on their outstanding performance with the ball in the first innings.

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie had shown their destructive power in the opening powerplay when they knocked out the West Indies earlier this week. But with the opening spells of Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara did not allow any room to have a similar start. The latter only bowled two overs, but in knocking over Ireland’s skipper Balbirnie, and curbing early runs, his contribution was immense.

Sri Lanka have put themselves in command with two early wickets in the Powerplay

Ireland can bat deep, and their middle order batsman have won them quite a few matches, most recently an incredible partnership between George Dockrell and Curtis Campher – the latter hit a 36-ball 72 – got them a crucial win over Scotland last week. But Sri Lanka’s spinners, dangerous as usual, did not allow Ireland any room to manoeuvre.

Maheesh Theekshana had even picked up a wicket inside the powerplay, and Ireland’s batting order from top to bottom found him hard to pick, and Wanindu Hasiranga, who has emerged as their most potent middle-order threat, took two again, even if he leaked 25 runs in the process.

Sri Lanka’s batting order may be resting on the laurels of Kusal Mendis at the moment, but their bowling attack is just as formidable as a unit, with each of them pitching in with wickets and good economy at the right time. Their defeat to Namibia may have been concerning, but the clinical triumph over Ireland is further proof that they remain a threat to the top teams at the World Cup.