Kusal Mendis arrested for running over and killing 64-year-old cyclist

Kusal Mendis arrested by Horethuduwa police (Source: AP) Kusal Mendis arrested by Horethuduwa police (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has been arrested by the Horethuduwa police for running over a 64-year-old cyclist, who eventually succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The incident took place on the morning of July 5 in the colombo suburb of Panadura. According to reports in the media, the man was a local resident who was immediatelly being admitted to hospital but succumbed to injuries during the process.

The police is conducting investigation and it is yet to be established whether Mendis was driving under the influence of alcohol. He will be produced before a magistrate either on Sunday or Monday.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played 44 Tests and 76 ODIs for Sri Lanka. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown. The residential rtraining camp was being held at Pallekele, which came to an end on Wednesday.

All international matches of Sri Lanka have been cancelled due to the ongoing global lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. The internal lockdown in Sri Lanka, however, has been ceased, allowing Mendis to be on the road.

