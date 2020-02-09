15-year-old Nepal cricketer Kusal Malla breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Kusal Malla was eventually dismissed on 50 from 51 balls. (Source: Twitter/ICC) Kusal Malla was eventually dismissed on 50 from 51 balls. (Source: Twitter/ICC)

15-year-old Kusal Malla on Saturday overtook the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Shahid Afridi as he became the youngest cricketer to complete a half-century across all formats. He achieved the record in the Nepal’s 50-over match against USA in the ongoing 2019 United Nations Tri-Nation Series.

Malla achieved the feat in 15 years and 340 days and in the process he overtook his countrymen Rohit Paudel, who accomplished the feat when he was 16 years and 146 days old.

Batting legend Tendulkar stands third in the list and is followed by former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

The teenager arrived at the crease when his team were struggling at 49/5. He then shared an 84-run partnership with Binod Bhandari for the sixth wicket, rescuing the hosts out of danger.

Malla was eventually dismissed on 50 from 51 balls, but his innings proved to be a valuable one as Nepal went on to win the match by 35 runs.

