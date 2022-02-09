scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Kuruvilla to quit as selector after exceeding combined tenure duration

The senior selection committee is now left with four selectors - Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debasis Mohanty.

Written by Devendra Pandey |
February 9, 2022 10:25:25 pm
The former Mumbai bowler was picked as the West Zone selector in the senior selection committee in December 2020. (Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a new selector from the West Zone after former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla’s term comes to an abrupt end.

As per BCCI’s new constitution, no individual can serve for more than five years in any cricket committee. The former Mumbai bowler was picked as the West Zone selector in the senior selection committee in December 2020. Kuruvilla was earlier the chairman of the junior selection committee and had completed his term of four years. During his tenure, the Unmukt Chand-led team won the ICC under-19 World Cup in 2012.

Combining his two tenures, Kuruvilla – who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India in the late 1990s – has completed five years in the selection committee.

The Indian Express understands that the BCCI office-bearers weren’t aware of this rule until a complaint was filed by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta in January.

The BCCI will now seek applications for the post vacated by Kuruvilla.

“His term in cricket committee got over. So, BCCI will seek applications from candidates and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct interviews going ahead,” a Board official told The Indian Express.

The senior selection committee is now left with four selectors – Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debasis Mohanty.

New role in BCCI?

It is learnt that the Indian board might hand over a new role to the 53-year-old Kuruvilla going ahead. BCCI has a vacant post of general manager (game development) since Dhiraj Malhotra resigned last month.

