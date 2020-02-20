At 42, Kumar Sangakkara slams 43rd fifty in T20 cricket

Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during the match between MCC and Multan Sultans. (Source: Lords cricket) Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during the match between MCC and Multan Sultans. (Source: Lords cricket)

Kumar Sangakkara’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) beat Shahid Afridi’s Multan Sultans by 72 runs in the final T20 fixture of the MCC’s tour of Pakistan.

Leading from the front Sangakkara scored 52 off 35 balls which included three fours and as many sixes as he shared an 87-run stand with Ravi Bopara for the 4th wicket.

Their 50s helped MCC to a total of 184/4 which was enough as the Sultans were bundled out for 112 runs inside 18 overs.

On Wednesday, Sangakkara was 42 years and 115 days old, making him the fourth oldest skipper to score a Twenty20 fifty.

Mozambique’s Kaleem Shah holds the record for being the oldest to score a T20 fifty as a captain. Before him, Paksitan’s Misbah-ul-Haq held the record when he scored an unbeaten 61 in 2017 at 42 years and 259 days old.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the message, Sangakkara said: “The message we will be taking back is about the warmth of the people (in Pak), the welcome of the fabulous spectators who came to watch cricket, the passion the players and people have for it and our own experiences of playing here and traveling about in Lahore.”

