Skin colour isn’t the only basis of discrimination: Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara joined the global debate around racism. (Source: Reuters) Kumar Sangakkara joined the global debate around racism. (Source: Reuters)

In the backdrop of Black Lives Matter movement around the world, West Indies great Michael Holding had delivered a stirring message against racism asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history “written by people who do them harm.”

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara joined the global debate around racism and invoked the importance of history to talk about the gap in education, which has allowed racism to foster over the years.

“Once you understand what real history is, I think you will find lots of attitude changes,” he said in a chat with Cricbuzz In Conversation.

“We are all taught to love our country. But sometimes we follow that blindly and that stops us from appreciating other cultures, other countries, other people, other races, other religions.”

“So educate yourself, open your mind, but more importantly open your eyes, because without that change won’t happen and change isn’t going to be overnight.”

He also spoke about how racism is not just restricted to skin colour and a person could also be racially abused in other ways.

“Skin colour isn’t the only basis of discrimination. There are various ways of racism and discrimination. Some historically and some in a certain context, skin colour isn’t the only basis for discrimination.”

“If you take Black Lives Matter if you take racism and discrimination in the world, I think one of the most important things is to teach our children history as it should be, and not the sanitised version of it, so you only see the positives.”

Last month, former India pacer Irfan Pathan had also said that an individual might face racism and discrimination on the basis of his/her religion.

“Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too,” Pathan had written on Twitter.

