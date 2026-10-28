Sangakkara accuses airline company of threatening behaviour and discrimination

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Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Wednesday said that he and his family had experienced discriminatory and threatening behaviour from Ryanair gate personnel in Dublin. The Rajasthan Royals head coach also said that it was unacceptable, adding that it was his first bad experience in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.
“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin,” Sangakkara posted on X.
Last year, Rajasthan Royals had reappointed Sangakkara as the team’s head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Sangakkara, who served in the role between 2021 and 2024, was promoted to the director of cricket role in 2024. He took over the head coach position from Rahul Dravid, who completed the IPL 2025 season in his second stint at the helm of the Jaipur-based franchise.
Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin ? I with my family just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) October 28, 2026
During his first tenure as coach, Sangakkara ended the Royals’ 17-year wait to reach another final. They, however, finished runners-up behind the Gujarat Titans. In 2026, Rajasthan finished 4th.
Sangakkara, considered one of Sri Lanka’s great players, retired from international cricket in 2015. The 15-year Test career, which started on July 20, 2000 against South Africa at Galle, ended in Colombo after 134 Tests. Sangakkara finished his Test career with 12400 runs.
Sangakkara registered 38 Test hundreds and finished one short of Australian great Donald Bradman’s record 12 double centuries. He also has 52 half-centuries in this format.
Sangakkara played 404 ODIs since his 2000 debut, scoring 14,234 runs with a highest score of 169. He has scored 25 hundreds and 93 half-centuries in ODIs at an average of almost 42.
Sangakkara retired from the 50-over format after the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He won two 50-over World Cup runners-up medals, in 2007 and 2011.
He was part of the 2014 Twenty20 World Cup-winning squad and retired from the short format of the game after the victory against India in Dhaka. Sangakkara made 1,382 runs from 56 Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 31.40.