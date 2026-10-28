Sangakkara accuses airline company of threatening behaviour and discrimination

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Wednesday said that he and his family had experienced discriminatory and threatening behaviour from Ryanair gate personnel in Dublin. The Rajasthan Royals head coach also said that it was unacceptable, adding that it was his first bad experience in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin,” Sangakkara posted on X.

Last year, Rajasthan Royals had reappointed Sangakkara as the team’s head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Sangakkara, who served in the role between 2021 and 2024, was promoted to the director of cricket role in 2024. He took over the head coach position from Rahul Dravid, who completed the IPL 2025 season in his second stint at the helm of the Jaipur-based franchise.