When an abrupt fax from his father made Kumar Sangakkara panic on tour Down Under – It was a lesson in love

Former Sri Lanka skipper and one of the greatest left-handed batters the world has ever seen, Kumar Sangakkara, recently narrated an intriguing story about the time an abrupt fax from his father, Kshema Sangakkara, sent him into a panic while he was on tour in Australia.

“I was in Australia once, playing a Test match, and I was woken up very early in the morning. The hotel reception called and said, ‘There’s an urgent fax.’ And I got up in a panic… thinking someone was ill or something had happened,” Sangakkara said on the High Performance Podcast on YouTube.

“I was worried about my parents, and then I stopped and thought, in the age of mobile phones, who in the hell would send a fax? And I immediately knew it was my father. It had to be my father. So I said, please send it up, and they did. There were four A4 sheets tucked into it. I took it out, and it was just a few underlined chapters from Donald Bradman’s book on batting. Underlined passages saying: ‘Read this before you go out to bat tomorrow,'” he added.