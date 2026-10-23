Kumar Kushagra added as cover for 2nd T20I as Ishan Kishan ruled out

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Kumar Kushagra has been added to India’s squad for the second T20I against New Zealand as cover for wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Kishan has been ruled out after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I.
Kushagra is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad and will join the India squad for the second T20I. A statement from BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said that the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress.
Earlier, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had told reporters that due to Kishan’s injury in the first T20 game, the visitors had been forced to make a change to their batting order. “Ishan Kishan had a niggle in his groin. I know there was speculation [about the change in the batting order] but it wasn’t a change as such. It was because of the groin strain [to Kishan]. I think he is unlikely for one game,” Kotak had said.
With Kishan out injured, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might earn a call up into the playing XI. He has not played for India in the shortest format since the Asian Games final where India beat Pakistan to defend their gold medal. Sooryavanshi was on the bench for the five-match series against West Indies at home.
India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0, having won the first T20I by four wickets. Opener Sanju Samson was the player of the match, after smashing his way to a 33-ball 67 to help India chase down a target of 226.
ALSO READ | What cricketer Kumar Kushagra’s father learnt from historian Romila Thapar and how it shaped his son
Earlier this week, Kumar also earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where he has been named in the ODI squad for the last two fixtures.
India’s updated squad for 2nd T20:
Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra [WK]