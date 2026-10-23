Kumar Kushagra added as cover for 2nd T20I as Ishan Kishan ruled out

Kumar Kushagra has been added to India’s squad for the second T20I against New Zealand as cover for wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Kishan has been ruled out after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I.

Kushagra is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad and will join the India squad for the second T20I. A statement from BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said that the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan’s progress.

Earlier, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had told reporters that due to Kishan’s injury in the first T20 game, the visitors had been forced to make a change to their batting order. “Ishan Kishan had a niggle in his groin. I know there was speculation [about the change in the batting order] but it wasn’t a change as such. It was because of the groin strain [to Kishan]. I think he is unlikely for one game,” Kotak had said.