Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal making strong case for Test selection, says Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav scripted a perfect win for India in the first ODI of the three-match series against England claiming 6 wickets in the match. Skipper Virat Kohli feels that the spinners (Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal) are making a strong case for themselves to be a part of the Test squad that takes on England in five-match series beginning in August. Kuldeep made his Test debut for India last year and has been capped in two matches while Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to make his debut in the longer format.

“Anything is possible with the selections for Tests and there might be a few surprises. Kuldeep is making a strong case for himself and so is Chahal. And looking at the way, the English batsmen have struggled against them, we might be tempted to do it,” said Kohli after India’s win in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Kohli though insisted that the team’s first priority is to perform well in the remaining two ODIs and continue the momentum they have before going into the Test series.

“But the focus now is winning the next two games. Especially the next game, looking at it from the series perspective. The weather has been lovely. It has been very welcoming. The crowd support has been brilliant. The tour is really long and there is some tough cricket ahead of us which we are looking forward to,” the skipper added.

Praising the wrist spinners’ role in India’s win, captain Kohli said that the two are lethal when given more time and overs in the middle.

“Those wrist spinners in the middle overs are going to be tricky. Given more overs and more time in the middle, they become even more lethal. Kuldeep was outstanding. To give away 25 runs and pick up 6 wickets on that kind of a wicket, I don’t think I have seen a better spell of bowling in ODIs of late. After that, Rohit batted very long and finished the game for us. We made a tactical decision (at Bristol) looking at the dimensions of the ground and the breeze flowing into the shorter boundary. When it comes to longer game, you need players to make an impact. These two wrist spinners have been making the difference since they have come in. They did it in South Africa in the middle overs. They remain as our key weapons,” Kohli said.

