Spinning out of trouble: Kuldeep Yadav rescues India from New Zealand onslaught

When the pitch offered nothing and New Zealand's openers ran riot, India's X-factor spinner turned the game on its head

google-preferred-btn
Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)Kuldeep Yadav in action during 4th India vs New Zealand T20I in Visakhapatnam. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

The pitch at Vizag posed serious questions for bowlers, and by the end of the powerplay, India had run out of answers. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tim Seifert were on a carnage, racing to 100 without loss in just 8.1 overs at nearly 12 runs per over. Only Arshdeep Singh’s third over had gone without conceding a boundary. Even Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier weapon, looked ordinary.

As soon as the powerplay ended, skipper Suryakumar Yadav knew exactly where to turn. He hurried towards Kuldeep Yadav—the wrist-spinner who, alongside Bumrah and the rested Varun Chakravarthy, forms India’s trio of X-Men capable of wielding magic even on unresponsive pitches.

It was a moment that defined Kuldeep’s unique challenge. In any other side, he would be the lead attacker. Here, in a team brimming with variety, he often plays second fiddle. Even when he doesn’t appear in the wicket column, his control allows others around him to reap rewards. Bowling alongside Varun brings its own complications—oppositions often play the mystery spinner safe and target Kuldeep instead.

As he marked his run-up with dew already glistening on the outfield and New Zealand eyeing a score in excess of 240, all eyes were on India’s premier wrist-spinner.

IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero

Kuldeep, with a bag full of tricks and variations, immediately leaned on his greatest strength—taking pace off the ball. He started with a googly before mixing it up, forcing Conway to improvise. The opener got his knee down for a slog but hardly made connection. Kuldeep closed the over conceding a slog sweep over mid-wicket—acceptable damage control in these circumstances.

Off the first ball of his next over, Kuldeep haplessly watched another delivery sail over the same region. But the trap was being set.

Story continues below this ad

For the next ball, Kuldeep played his masterstroke. He gave it more air, bowled it wide, and Conway, already committed to the shot, holed out at extra cover.

That wicket—Kuldeep’s brilliance in reading the batsman’s intent—brought India into the game during the most difficult phase: the middle overs. As bowling coach Morne Morkel had revealed, India prefer taking as many wickets as possible before the 15th over, and that breakthrough opened the floodgates.

The Domino effect

Kuldeep’s dismissal of Conway rippled through the New Zealand batting order. Bumrah immediately struck to remove Rachin Ravindra, but it was Kuldeep’s control that truly changed the chase. Tim Seifert, who had plundered 46 off just 21 deliveries in the powerplay, suddenly found himself shackled. With Kuldeep bowling unchanged, Seifert managed only 16 runs off the next 15 balls before Arshdeep’s cutter ended his misery.

Kuldeep Yadav removed Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips in fourth T20I. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI) Kuldeep Yadav removed Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips in fourth T20I. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

From 100 for no loss, New Zealand had stumbled, and India now had to deal with the dangerous trio of Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, and Mark Chapman.

Story continues below this ad

While India have been unpredictable with their bowling changes to ensure batsmen don’t get set, Suryakumar had no choice but to keep Kuldeep operating unchanged. The spinner was in the zone, and the captain trusted him to deliver.

In came Glenn Phillips, and out went the most important wicket of them all. Phillips initially shaped to pull, but Kuldeep’s subtle variation—taking pace off again—meant the batsman chipped too hard to Rinku Singh at long-on, who was having a dream night in the field with four catches.

The numbers told the story of Kuldeep’s stranglehold: New Zealand had crashed from 100/0 in 8.1 overs to 137/4 in 13.4 overs, eventually becoming 152/5 in 15.1 overs when Chapman departed.

Those middle-over wickets meant India had only Daryl Mitchell to worry about in the death overs—a task they struggled with. Mitchell, in outstanding form throughout the tour, provided finishing touches with an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls, including two fours and three sixes. New Zealand finished at 215/7, and like in Raipur, it felt they had left runs in the bank.

Story continues below this ad

For India, it wasn’t a perfect performance with the ball. But given the challenging conditions—dew, an unresponsive pitch, and an opposition in full flight—Kuldeep Yadav’s impressive spell of 4-0-35-2 was the crucial difference between disaster and control. When the tide needed turning, Kuldeep delivered, though Mitchell powered a furious finish for New Zealand.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Australian Open 2026: With fortune smiling on him, and a relatively fresh body at his disposal, Novak Djokovic has best chance against Jannik Sinner in semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian open

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was the able CM Maharashtra never had
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News