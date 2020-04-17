Kuldeep Yadav recalls the moment MS Dhoni lost his cool with him

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: MS Dhoni took a stunner for first West Indies wicket. (Source: AP) India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: MS Dhoni took a stunner for first West Indies wicket. (Source: AP)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been out of action for seven months now, with the indefinite postponement of the IPL making his future even cloudier, but he remains a talking point for fans and fellow cricketers around the world.

Team India’s spinner Kuldeep Yadav has recalled a scary moment he had with Dhoni once. Speaking to cricket show presenter Jatin Sapru on ‘ASAP with JSAP’, the left-arm spinner revealed an incident when Dhoni lost his cool with him in the middle of a match. Yadav, who is now confined to his home in Kanpur due to the lockdown, narrated the incident which took place during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017.

The match was being played at the Indore ground, which has a small boundary. Kusal Perera was on the strike. “Kusal smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” said the 24-year-old chinaman.

“Now agitated Dhoni came to me and said, ‘me pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe.’ (Am I stupid? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me),” recalled Kuldeep.

“I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went to him while traveling in the team bus and asked if he ever gets angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: 20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai (I have not got angry for the last 20 years),” Kuldeep added.

Coincidentally, Yadav managed to pick up the wicket soon after adjusting the field as per Dhoni’s instructions. In the match, the bowler conceded 52 runs with 3 wickets in his 4 overs. India managed to win the match by 88 runs with Rohit Sharma slamming a 35-ball hundred.

Talking about his relationship with MS Dhoni, Kuldeep said he shares a good rapport with the legend. “Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan would pull my leg during our World Cup 2019 stay in England. From team bus to the hotel, they keep on pulling my leg which we all enjoy,” he said.

Also read:

Muttiah Muralitharan: Cricketer who literally turned stones into milestones

Virat Kohli to Anil Kumble, what Shahid Afridi had to say about India’s star cricketers

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.