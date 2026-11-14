Kuldeep Yadav to play Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Brar replaces him in Tests

Kuldeep Yadav has informed the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) that he will play three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is currently being held in Mumbai. It is learnt that players like Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) will join their respective domestic teams once they are back from the New Zealand tour. The Mumbai leg is already seeing players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami turn out for UP and Bengal.

Five days before the first Test of their New Zealand tour, India have released senior wrist-spinner Kuldeep from the Test squad on Saturday. He is expected to play three T20 matches for UP after November 21.