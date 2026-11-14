Kuldeep Yadav to play Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Brar replaces him in Tests

The wrist-spinner has told Uttar Pradesh he will turn out in three domestic T20s, five days before the first Test in Wellington

Written by: Devendra Pandey
2 min readUpdated: Nov 14, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav of India during the 4th ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 13, 2026.Kuldeep Yadav of India during the 4th ODI match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on November 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)
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Kuldeep Yadav has informed the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) that he will play three matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is currently being held in Mumbai. It is learnt that players like Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) will join their respective domestic teams once they are back from the New Zealand tour. The Mumbai leg is already seeing players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami turn out for UP and Bengal.

Five days before the first Test of their New Zealand tour, India have released senior wrist-spinner Kuldeep from the Test squad on Saturday. He is expected to play three T20 matches for UP after November 21.

The BCCI said Kuldeep, who featured in only one of the 10 white-ball matches on the tour, was released to join Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing domestic tournament. Punjab seamer Gurnoor Brar, who was part of the ODI squad in the ongoing series, will take his place in the Test team.

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Kuldeep did not play any of the five T20Is, which India won 3-2, or the first three ODIs, the third of which was washed out. Brar, 26, has yet to play a Test. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has joined the Test group in Wellington after being cleared fit by the BCCI.

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“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026, in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” a BCCI statement read.

Brar will now miss the fifth ODI of the series, slated to be held in Tauranga on Sunday. At the same venue on Friday, India registered one of their worst performances in one-day cricket as they lost by 244 runs. Chasing a 334-run target, India were bowled out for 89, their second-lowest score in ODIs this century.

In that game, Gurnoor conceded 69 runs in 10 overs, while Kuldeep leaked 73 in eight.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai’s local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique... Read More

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