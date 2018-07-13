Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul back France to lift FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy

Kuldeep Yadav picked up 6/25 in the first ODI against England. (Source: BCCI TV) Kuldeep Yadav picked up 6/25 in the first ODI against England. (Source: BCCI TV)

Kuldeep Yadav’s six-fer against England on Thursday was the first occasion where a left-arm wrist spinner scalped up six wickets in ODI cricket. Yadav’s tour to the UK has been phenomenal as he picked up 18 wickets in 5 matches (4 T20Is and one ODI). A minor blip occurred in the second T20I against England where he went wicketless but on Thursday the chinaman once again tormented the Englishmen in Trent Bridge and not even Merlyn could come to their rescue. After the match, in a candid chat on BCCI TV, KL Rahul donned the interviewer’s hat and asked the wrist spinners on how he felt about his dream spell, his fitness standards and whom he is backing in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Reflecting on his remarkable spell Kuldeep said, “Before the game I was nervous. Every game is important from now onwards. 6/25 couldn’t ask better than this.” Crediting his coach Kapil Pandey, Yadav added, “He is someone who is always helping me out whenever I am back home. The team has equally helpful. In NCA I speak to Hirwani sir.”

India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma shine to put India 1-0 up

KL Rahul also shared his insights on the chinaman’s development over the past one year and said, “One thing that has caught my eye is how over the past one year, Kuldeep has taken his fitness seriously and worked really hard on it.”

Concurring to it Yadav said, “In U-19 I was 75 kgs. I was working hard on my fitness and that’s reaping the benefits.”

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2018 is on Sunday and both the members of the Indian team are backing the Les Blues to win the title. “Before the World Cup I was supporting Brazil but they were knocked out. Now in the finals, I think France will lift the cup, they are a good team,” Yadav said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App