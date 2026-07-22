Kuldeep Yadav joins Yorkshire for County matches, One-Day Cup

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has joined English County side Yorkshire to play five one-day matches and three red-ball games, the club said on Wednesday. Kuldeep will play the One-Day Cup games from July 24 to August 2 before joining India for their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in August. He will then rejoin Yorkshire for playing their final three County Championship matches of the season.

“I’m really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity,” said Kuldeep. “It will be a real privilege to represent a Club with Yorkshire’s proud history. I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team and I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley.”