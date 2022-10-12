‘Kuldeep Yadav is one of the best wrist spinners … amazing quality to hit repetitive lengths,’ R Ashwin raves

Kuldeep Yadav’s gradual return to white ball cricket took a turn for the better as the wrist spinner returned with figures of four for 18 in his match-winning performance against South Africa in India’s third-ODI win in New Delhi.

Yadav, who is returning from a knee injury followed by a hand injury, said that the key to his successful return to white ball cricket would be based on how well he could garner his rhythm back.

For his terrific 4-wicket haul, Kuldeep Yadav bags the Player of the Match award in the India vs South Africa decider

“I have worked on my rhythm since returning back from my injury. That is why I could get the pace which I was earlier generating from my hand. So right now, I am not compromising on spin. I am getting good turn,” said Yadav at the post-match press conference.

Yadav ran through the South African middle order, picking up the wickets of Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Imaad Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in 4.1 overs. While he is not a part of India’s plans for the current T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, a successful return to ODIs could spark calls for his selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

Bowling stars Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj discuss India's win in the India vs South Africa ODI series

“The World Cup is far away. I am not thinking about it. I have become very practical now with things. I focus on the series I play. I have become experienced now, so I have an idea how to bowl. My aim is to perform well in every series,” Kuldeep said.

Later after the match, R Ashwin uploaded a video on his Youtube channel where he called Yadav one of the best wrist spinners he has ever encountered and explained why he could be such a potent force for India in the longest format of the game.

“I have always felt this about Kuldeep Yadav when we talk about wrist spinners. He has got this amazing feature to bowl the repetitive lengths that are required to do well in the long format.

“He can land in a particular spot whenever he wants, and that’s a fantastic quality for a wrist spinner. That’s a massive value for a wrist spinner,” Ashwin said in the video.

Yadav has started to get some needed international matches under his belt. The spinner has featured in three back-to-back series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and was also a part of the India A series. “Matches are very important for confidence and experience. Sometime you want try something which doesn’t happen at the nets.”