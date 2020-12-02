Kuldeep Yadav back in rhythm, India can try him in 1st T20I: Sunil Gavaskar

India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, appeals for an LBW against Australia's Aaron Finch. (AP)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that chinaman Kuldeep Yadav seems to have got his rhythm back and India could opt for him instead of Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming first T20I against Australia.

Kuldeep, who replaced Chahal in the third ODI, bowled well in Canberra to help India contain the Australian batsmen. The left-arm wrist-spinner gave away 57 runs in his 10-over quota and also picked up the wicket of Cameron Green at an important stage of the game.

“Kuldeep showed good rhythm. He bowled after long time. I think at least for the first T20 International, he can be tried out and see how it goes,” Gavaskar told India Today channel on Wednesday.

Gavaskar also feels that if Hardik Pandya could bowl two or three overs in the shortest format, it will give India an advantage.

“(If) Hardik will bowl a couple of overs in the T20 format and that will ease the load on other bowlers and also create more options for Kohli.”

“For me, KL Rahul, who scored nearly 700 runs in IPL and Shikhar Dhawan, who has of late looked most comfortable in T20 format should open the innings followed by Virat Kohli.

“If they stay till 14th or 15th over, then Hardik Pandya comes in at number four or if two wickets go in Powerplay, then Shreyas Iyer,” Gavaskar said.

On captain Kohli completing fastest 12,000 ODI runs, Gavaskar said that every feat of the Indian captain is a reason for celebration.

“His performance has been ‘Virat’ (big). The way he has grown as a batsman from U-19 level, the way he made sacrifices, absolutely inspirational,” he said.

“He has 60 fifties and 43 hundreds which is 103 times crossing the score of 50 plus in 253 innings. That’s unbelievable consistency. Truly phenomenal,” Gavaskar said.

The three-match T20 series begins on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd