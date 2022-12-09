Kuldeep Yadav added to India’s squad for the third ODI

Kuldeep Yadav is added to India’s squad for the third and final ODI in Chattagrom in Bangladesh after injuries to Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar.

Skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka. “The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later” the BCCI press release stated.

India in a nailbiting contest in the second ODI lost by five runs at Sher-E-Bangla stadium. Rohit came to bat at number nine in the second innings and scored a blistering 51*(28).

On the other hand, fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI and he was rested for the second game and was replaced by Umran Malik. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series.

Deepak Chahar too sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries.

Chahar only bowled three overs in the second ODI.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav