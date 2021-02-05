‘No justice’: Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from Chennai Test vs England raises questions

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been omitted from India’s playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai as the Virat Kohli-led team included Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and R Ashwin in the spin department.

Yadav, who emerged as one of the most successful spinners from India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, has not been given chance in the Test side for two years now. Defending the team selection, Virat Kohli said, “Someone like Kuldeep hasn’t had a lot of game time but now that the home season starts, he will in the scheme of things, he will be in the team plans, but to keep guys motivated you need to give them goals.

“Kuldeep is someone who has got a lot of skill. He understands there were areas in his game that he had to work on, which he has worked in beautifully in Australia. I see him fitter, I see his bowling improved much more than it was before. I see he has added to his skill sets as well. It is about giving them goals. And these guys are young. So they understand that once an opportunity arrives, and they start capitalising on them, the careers are long.”

Moreover, Twitter is abuzz with fans, former cricketers and cricket expert’s reactions over Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion. 31-year-old Shahbaz Nadeem has grabbed the spot in India’s playing XI.

Just two years ago, Kuldeep Yadav was touted as India’s first choice spinner in Tests. Now, he’s battling to stay afloat. But he needn’t look too far for inspiration. Ashwin & Pant too fought back from periods of self doubt. Stay strong Kuldeep! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2021

Clearly, England’s struggle against Embuldeniya has prompted the selection of Shahbaz Nadeem, a fine, vastly experienced finger spinner. But I wonder what this means for Kuldeep. Clearly the team management doesn’t rate him too high at thr moment — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021

India’s most successful new ball bowler is introduced. Let’s get going. Also…on the playing XI….What is Kuldeep supposed to do?? Can’t play when Ash-Jadeja are there. Won’t play even when Jadeja isn’t there and India’s playing at home. When does he play? 🤔 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 5, 2021

Got to feel for Kuldeep Yadav. Played just 5 games last IPL, lost his place in the white-ball teams, didn’t get a game in Australia and continues to warm the bench today. He’s a much, much better bowler than that. Hope the team management handles him well. #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 5, 2021

There’s no justice for Kuldeep. Akshar injured, so the reserve bowler plays. https://t.co/5nC9OlHelU — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 5, 2021