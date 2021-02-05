scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
‘No justice’: Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from Chennai Test vs England raises questions

Kuldeep Yadav has not been able to make it to India's playing XI against England in Chennai, Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Ravichandran Ashwin are playing.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 5, 2021 12:33:56 pm
Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav omitted, Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI, India's playing XI vs ENg, IND vs ENG 1st TestChinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has played last in 2018 in Sydney. (Reuters)

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been omitted from India’s playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai as the Virat Kohli-led team included Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and R Ashwin in the spin department.

Yadav, who emerged as one of the most successful spinners from India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, has not been given chance in the Test side for two years now. Defending the team selection, Virat Kohli said, “Someone like Kuldeep hasn’t had a lot of game time but now that the home season starts, he will in the scheme of things, he will be in the team plans, but to keep guys motivated you need to give them goals.

“Kuldeep is someone who has got a lot of skill. He understands there were areas in his game that he had to work on, which he has worked in beautifully in Australia. I see him fitter, I see his bowling improved much more than it was before. I see he has added to his skill sets as well. It is about giving them goals. And these guys are young. So they understand that once an opportunity arrives, and they start capitalising on them, the careers are long.”

Moreover, Twitter is abuzz with fans, former cricketers and cricket expert’s reactions over Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion. 31-year-old Shahbaz Nadeem has grabbed the spot in India’s playing XI.

