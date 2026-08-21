India coach on Kuldeep Yadav: ‘One game doesn’t decide the way he has performed’

A buoyant India arrived in Colombo with the prospect of clinching a third consecutive series in Sri Lanka, after going 1-0 up with a 165-run win in the series opener at Galle.

The win was built on standout performances from Devdutt Padikkal and Manav Suthar, whose runs and wickets helped India dominate the series opener. But despite the convincing result, Kuldeep Yadav endured a relatively quiet outing, finishing with match figures of 1/103 from 25 overs.

Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule insisted the left-arm wristspinner had simply fulfilled the role the team required.

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“He’s been bowling extremely well. Just the situation that arose in Galle; he had to play a different role, and he tried his best to adapt and tried to execute as much as possible. I think he was playing his role. I think we had to see how the trajectory or the speeds worked in every session. As the days went by and there was a demand for different types of speeds and different types of trajectories, he definitely made an effort to bowl that way,” Bahutule told reporters on Friday.