Kuldeep Yadav hopes for India Test call-up after record-breaking performance in 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav picked up six wickets for India against England. (Reuters Photo) Kuldeep Yadav picked up six wickets for India against England. (Reuters Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav picked up his first five-for in the T20Is in the first T20I against England just a week ago. In the first ODI of the series against England, he picked up his maiden five-for in the 50-over format and is now making this English summer all about himself.

The Indian chinaman finished with six wickets for 25 runs from 10 overs in what was a mesmerising spell of wrist spin from the Kanpur boy. His bowling left England reeling as they could manage only 268 runs in the 50 overs.

After being awarded the man-of-the-match, Kuldeep said that it was a big day for him and he was “lucky” to get early wickets against in Nottingham.

“For me it’s a big day. I started pretty well, luckily I got some early wickets. For me it doesn’t matter where I’m playing. There was a little bit of turn. After the first over I felt in the game,” he said.

The left-arm spinner picked up his first three wickets in the first two overs of the spell and then later returned to pick three more wickets. He said that he was using variations to make life difficult for the batsmen. He also hoped that he gets picked for the Test squad.

“If you are using your variations it’s more difficult for the batsmen. I’m hoping for the Test squad, let’s see,” Kuldeep said.

After the three-match ODI series, India and England will play a five-match Test series which will begin from August 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd