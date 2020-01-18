Kuldeep Yadav fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets

Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in Rajkot. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza). Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in Rajkot. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza).

Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner and third fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets on Friday when he got rid off Alex Carey in the 38th over of Australia’s innings in Rajkot.

Two wickets in one Kuldeep Yadav over of Alex Carey and Steve Smith and we are right back into the game.@imkuldeep18 has unlocked another milestone as he gets to his 100 ODI wickets 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZSTWbxJJUi — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

Kuldeep took just 58 matches to reach the landmark as he overtook Harbhajan Singh who needed 76 matches to reach the feat in 2003. Mohammed Shami tops the charts after he achieved the milestone in 56 ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah comes next on the elusive list (57 ODIs).

No bowler has taken more ODI wickets since Kuldeep Yadav made his debut in June 2017.

Kuldeep is also the second left-arm spinner to bag 100 ODI wicekts.

The double-strike of Carey and Smith was the 13th time Kuldeep Yadav has taken multiple wickets in an over in ODIs.

Since his debut no other has done it more.

Bowlers taking 2+ wickets in an over most times since Kuldeep Yadav’s debut:

13 – Kuldeep

7 – Rashid

7 – Mustafizur

Fewest ODIs to 100 wkts among spinners:

44 Rashid Khan

53 Saqlain Mushtaq

58 Imran Tahir/ KULDEEP YADAV

60 Shane Warne

63 Ajanta Mendis

First win for India in three ODI in SCA Stadium, Rajkot:

Lost by nine runs vs Eng, 2013

Lost by 18 runs vs SA, 2015

Won by 36 runs vs Aus, 2020

Most runs in an ODI in India without an individual 100:

644 Ind(340) v Aus(304) Rajkot 2020

643 Asia(337) v Africa(306) Chennai 2007

641 Eng(325) v Ind(316) Rajkot 2013

637 Eng(321) v Ind(316) Kolkata 2017

