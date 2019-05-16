People love to spread rumours: Kuldeep Yadav clarifies comments made on MS Dhoni

Kuldeep Yadav slammed media reports for trying to stir up a controversy out of thin air over his comments on former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Advertising

The chinaman reportedly made the remarks on the sidelines of a recent event, when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

“There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can’t say that to him,” Kuldeep was quoted as saying PTI. “Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn’t speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something,” he said further. But faced flak on social media thereafter.

However, speaking to the indianexpress.com, Yadav cleared the air about his comments and blamed the media for spreading false news.

Advertising

“These are rumours which people love to spread and I have no idea why. I haven’t given any interview regarding this so I fail to understand as to how the media came up with these comments, ” Yadav said.

“MS Dhoni is a senior player and there is no doubt that his tips have been invaluable not only for me but for the entire team. His presence behind the stumps makes our job easy and nobody can change that fact,” he added.

The chinaman also shared an Instagram story where he wrote, “Here we go for another made up controversies by our media who loves to make tangy rumors for no reason. Just want to throw some light on the issue that has been proliferated by some people, that the news is totally false. I didn’t give any inappropriate statement about anyone. #Much respect Mahi bhai.”

Dhoni is considered as one of the most shrewd brains of modern day cricket and was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011.