Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket

Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates hat-trick (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates hat-trick (Source: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket during the second ODO against West Indies on Wednesday at Vishakhapatnam. Yadav took the wickets of West Indies opener Shai Hope, all-rounder Jason Holder and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the 33rd over of the innings to achieve the unique record.

This is the fifth hat-trick for an Indian bowler in ODIs. Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami are other bowlers with hat-tricks in ODI cricket for India. Harbhajan Singh and Irrfan Pathan have achieved the feat in Test cricket.

The 25-year-old finished his spell with three wickets for 52 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

The chinaman also joined the list of bowlers with two or more hat-tricks in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Lasith Malinga is the only bowler with three ODI hat-tricks. Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Chaminda Vaas and Trent Boult are other bowlers to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep took his previous hat-trick against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2019.

This is the first time, there have been four international hat-tricks for India in a calendar year. Shami took a hat-trick against Afghanistan in World Cup 2019. Jasprit Bumrah in Tests during India’s tour of West Indies. Deepak Chahar took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the T20I series followed by Kuldeep’s brilliance against West Indies in a high-scoring affair.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd