‘Hum kuch nahi kar sakte’: Pakistan captain Salman Agha responds to PCB decision to boycott India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha on Sunday responded to his country’s decision to boycott India in the group stages of the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7.

Slotted in group A, India and Pakistan were marked to clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. However, the Pakistan government on Sunday stated that while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will participate in the tournament, they will boycott the league-stage clash against India.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” a post of the government’s X account read.