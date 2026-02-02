‘Hum kuch nahi kar sakte’: Pakistan captain Salman Agha responds to PCB decision to boycott India in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's decision of partial boycott has been met with a stern response from the International Cricket Council.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Pakistan captain Salman AghaPakistan captain Salman Agha reacted to the government's decision to boycott India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. (AP Photo)
Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha on Sunday responded to his country’s decision to boycott India in the group stages of the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting  February 7.

Slotted in group A, India and Pakistan were marked to clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. However, the Pakistan government on Sunday stated that while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will participate in the tournament, they will boycott the league-stage clash against India.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” a post of the government’s X account read.

Agha said that the players were unable to decide on the same, affirming that they will continue to follow the directives of the national board and the government.

ALSO READ | Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'

“We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn’t ours, so we cannot do anything about it.) Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only,” Agha told reporters after the conclusion of the third T20I against Australia on Sunday.

Pakistan will enter the World Cup with the confidence of having trumped Australia 3-0 with two thumping victories with  90-plus run margins during the weekend.

However, Pakistan’s decision of partial boycott has been met with a sharp response from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” it said.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it said. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan… The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB… It also expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” it said.

While Sunday’s statement specified the February 15 match, sources in Lahore confirmed to The Indian Express that Pakistan not taking the field in a knockout fixture against India later in the tournament wasn’t part of their plan. “It is not our decision. We have to do what our government and the chairman (PCB) decide,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said in Lahore.

Pakistan’s squad for 2026 T20 World Cup: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

