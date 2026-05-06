KSCA disappointed at Chinnaswamy Stadium missing out on IPL final

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Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed its disappointment that playoff matches from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been allotted to other centres but not to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chinnaswamy Stadium was initially allocated the IPL final, but reports suggest that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will now host the final on May 31.
KSCA noted in a statement that Indian pace legend Venkatesh Prasad, who is currently KSCA president, was “personally in touch with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)” in this regard where he had formally conveyed KSCA’s preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
KSCA had also addressed a “detailed communication” to the BCCI where it outlined its preparedness and explained the operational framework under which the current IPL season was conducted in Bengaluru.
In June last year, 11 RCB fans had lost their lives while celebrating the franchise’s first IPL title in 18 seasons at a victory parade.
The statement, signed by KSCA’s official spokesperson, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, noted that specific reasons for the IPL playoff games being allotted to other centres over Chinnaswamy Stadium have not been formally communicated to KSCA.
“But we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard,” it said.
“Most of the arrangements and protocols have been consistently followed since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and were implemented uniformly during the current season as well, including during earlier playoff matches hosted at Bengaluru,” KSCA said in the statement.
“The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience, reaffirming KSCA’s capability to successfully host marquee fixtures of such scale and importance.”
The statement added: “Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard.”
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