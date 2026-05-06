KSCA disappointed at Chinnaswamy Stadium missing out on IPL final

The BCCI had earlier given M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home venue of defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL 2026 final. (File Photo)

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed its disappointment that playoff matches from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been allotted to other centres but not to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chinnaswamy Stadium was initially allocated the IPL final, but reports suggest that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will now host the final on May 31.

KSCA noted in a statement that Indian pace legend Venkatesh Prasad, who is currently KSCA president, was “personally in touch with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)” in this regard where he had formally conveyed KSCA’s preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.