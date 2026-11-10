‘I still have those international days in me’: KS Bharat

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Former India player KS Bharat, who had announced his international retirement in June this year, said that he is eyeing a return to the sport after his cooling-off period concludes in February next year.
“Playing Test cricket is the ultimate feeling when you’re playing for your country. Nothing beats that. But as a player, all you want to do is to play the game. I’ve been performing well in domestic cricket over the years,” Bharat, who now plays for Emirates Eagles in the Abu Dhabi T10, said in a media release.
“But somewhere I felt I still have those international days in me. That is the reason I had to take this hard call (the retirement in June). That is the plan, to be very honest. I still have to complete the cooling-off period. In February, it will be done, and maybe after that I’ll be able to tell you more,” he added.
Bharat also felt that the Abu Dhabi T10 is helping him stay connected to cricket. “There is a little bit of adaptation to be done. Probably, remembering the younger days when I used to play with a tennis ball. Before you realise it, two balls and the game changes very quickly, or two dot balls and the game comes back your way. It’s not the easiest format, but I’m having fun,” he said.
Bharat, who played seven Tests for India between 2023 and 2024, had hung up his boots from international cricket earlier this year. He scored 221 runs at an average of 20.09, with his highest score being 44.
“With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international Cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the Honour to represent India in Tests worth every moment,” he had posted on Instagram.
“In a family of four, we all lived the same dream over two decades, a big heart to my sister, mom and dad for creating an environment and support system they have been. I am a product of their love, discipline and hardwork,” he had added.