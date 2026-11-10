‘I still have those international days in me’: KS Bharat

Former India player KS Bharat, who had announced his international retirement in June this year, said that he is eyeing a return to the sport after his cooling-off period concludes in February next year.

“Playing Test cricket is the ultimate feeling when you’re playing for your country. Nothing beats that. But as a player, all you want to do is to play the game. I’ve been performing well in domestic cricket over the years,” Bharat, who now plays for Emirates Eagles in the Abu Dhabi T10, said in a media release.

“But somewhere I felt I still have those international days in me. That is the reason I had to take this hard call (the retirement in June). That is the plan, to be very honest. I still have to complete the cooling-off period. In February, it will be done, and maybe after that I’ll be able to tell you more,” he added.