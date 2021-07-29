Krunal Pandya’s close contacts had dined together a day before he tested positive

The eight Indian players who missed the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday – and will sit out the third one as well – had dined together a day before Krunal Pandya tested positive. As a result, they were deemed close contacts by BCCI’s medical team.

After Krunal tested positive, eight other players – Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham and Ishan Kishan – have been kept under isolation till Friday.

Krunal had complained of a sore throat just hours before the match scheduled on Tuesday. A Rapid Antigen Test was conducted, which returned positive. The entire Indian team subsequently underwent RT-PCR tests and all other results returned negative.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team is expected to take a chartered fight to Bangalore after Thursday’s match. The board is also making arrangements for the two England- bound players – Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav – to join the Test squad there. They will, however, have to present three negative RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the Indian board is in touch with its Sri Lankan counterpart and the medical team is keeping a tab on Krunal’s health.

It is understood that the eight players deemed his close contacts were earlier told that they will be allowed to play the last two T20Is. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in consultation with the selection committee, decided against it as they felt safety of the other players was paramount.