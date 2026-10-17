Krunal Pandya made India captain in Hong Kong Sixes after Bhuvneshwar earns recall

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned a recall to the Indian senior team for the first time in four years, which has resulted in Krunal Pandya being made captain of the side that represents the country at the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will return for India after four years in New Zealand. (Reuters Photo)Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Reuters Photo)
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian team has resulted in Krunal Pandya being made captain of the side that is set to represent the country in the Hong Kong Sixes, which slated to be held from October 30 to November 1. Bhuvneshwar was initially slated in as captain of the Indian team in the tournament.

Apart from Pandya, the team includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. Everyone except Shashank and Tewatia have played international cricket for India, although the latter has received a call-up to the national team in the past.

First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes features a unique format in which only six players take the field for each team. One bowler can bowl two overs and the remaining six overs are to be sent in by the four remaining players each. All but three editions of the tournament have been held at the Kowloon Cricket Club, with the 1996 and 1997 tournaments being held at nthe Hong Kong Stadium and the 2024 edition being hosted by the Mission Road Ground.

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Bhuvneshwar could make a comeback to international cricket as he was named in the Indian squad on the eve of the series-deciding fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru. India had raced to a 2-0 lead in the series but the visitors have remarkably turned it around to make it 2-2 going into the final match of the series.

The 36-year-old is marking a comeback to the side for the first time in four years, since his last match against New Zealand in November 2022. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

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