Krunal Pandya made India captain in Hong Kong Sixes after Bhuvneshwar earns recall

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian team has resulted in Krunal Pandya being made captain of the side that is set to represent the country in the Hong Kong Sixes, which slated to be held from October 30 to November 1. Bhuvneshwar was initially slated in as captain of the Indian team in the tournament.

Apart from Pandya, the team includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. Everyone except Shashank and Tewatia have played international cricket for India, although the latter has received a call-up to the national team in the past.

First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes features a unique format in which only six players take the field for each team. One bowler can bowl two overs and the remaining six overs are to be sent in by the four remaining players each. All but three editions of the tournament have been held at the Kowloon Cricket Club, with the 1996 and 1997 tournaments being held at nthe Hong Kong Stadium and the 2024 edition being hosted by the Mission Road Ground.