Krunal Pandya made India captain in Hong Kong Sixes after Bhuvneshwar earns recall

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian team has resulted in Krunal Pandya being made captain of the side that is set to represent the country in the Hong Kong Sixes, which slated to be held from October 30 to November 1. Bhuvneshwar was initially slated in as captain of the Indian team in the tournament.
Apart from Pandya, the team includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. Everyone except Shashank and Tewatia have played international cricket for India, although the latter has received a call-up to the national team in the past.
First held in 1992, the Hong Kong Sixes features a unique format in which only six players take the field for each team. One bowler can bowl two overs and the remaining six overs are to be sent in by the four remaining players each. All but three editions of the tournament have been held at the Kowloon Cricket Club, with the 1996 and 1997 tournaments being held at nthe Hong Kong Stadium and the 2024 edition being hosted by the Mission Road Ground.
Captaincy duties? Checked. Excitement levels? Through the roof! 🔥🇮🇳
Krunal Pandya is all set for Hong Kong Sixes 2026! 🤌
#TurnItUpToSix #HongKongSixes #M品牌活動#大型體育活動事務委員會#政府資助計劃 #MMarkEvents #MajorSportsEventsCommittee https://t.co/Asdza8cra9
— Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) October 17, 2026
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Bhuvneshwar could make a comeback to international cricket as he was named in the Indian squad on the eve of the series-deciding fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru. India had raced to a 2-0 lead in the series but the visitors have remarkably turned it around to make it 2-2 going into the final match of the series.
The 36-year-old is marking a comeback to the side for the first time in four years, since his last match against New Zealand in November 2022. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.